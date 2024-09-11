Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 6.8%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.83. 9,223,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 31,465,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $869,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $366,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $120,000.

