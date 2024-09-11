Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 6.8%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.83. 9,223,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 31,465,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
