Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Down 5.6%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNAGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.19. Approximately 7,311,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 19,663,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,426,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $10,661,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,221.5% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 246,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 227,860 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,192,000. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $8,253,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

