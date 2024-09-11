Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $25.96

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $27.18. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 15,297,297 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,459,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $13,683,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $41,164,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.