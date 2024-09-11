Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.78

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 505094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $635.45 million, a P/E ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

