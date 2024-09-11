Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 7.7% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

