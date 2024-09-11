Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Cut by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,760 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 16.5% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 698,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 665,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

