Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Trading Down 5.2%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 54,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 195,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Digi International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Digi International

Digi International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $947.57 million, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.