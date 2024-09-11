dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $4,734.22 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99873102 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,573.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

