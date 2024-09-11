Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Position Decreased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNLI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

