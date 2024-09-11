Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Trading Down 15.4%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 950,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 189,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

DB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

