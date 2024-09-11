Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29.
Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Safe Stocks with Safe Dividends for Your Portfolio
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Buy SentinelOne Now? AI Growth Surges After CrowdStrike Fallout
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Don’t Overlook Unity: Why This Stock Could Be Ready to Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.