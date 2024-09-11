Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

