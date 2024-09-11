Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $312.70

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 312.70 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 312.70 ($4.09), with a volume of 2117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.61 ($4.26).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 510 ($6.67) to GBX 480 ($6.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a €0.04 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,941.18%.
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.
