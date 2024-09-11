Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 9,105 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.