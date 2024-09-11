Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,393 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $60.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

