Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of C opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.