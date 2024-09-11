Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 16,760 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.49.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

