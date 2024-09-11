Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 15,450 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

