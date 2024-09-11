Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,948 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $231.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $232.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.04. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.53.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

