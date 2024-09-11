Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,975 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Moody’s by 114.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $484.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $490.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.33.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.