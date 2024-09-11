D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 446,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 499,892 shares.The stock last traded at $2.31 and had previously closed at $2.59.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 11.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $647.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 2.68.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, research analysts predict that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

