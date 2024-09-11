D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 446,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 499,892 shares.The stock last traded at $2.31 and had previously closed at $2.59.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 11.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $647.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 2.68.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, research analysts predict that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What does consumer price index measure?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.