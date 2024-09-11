CyberConnect Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.86 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for $3.36 or 0.00005802 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $87.86 million and $12.22 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.28768752 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $11,502,052.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

