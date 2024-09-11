CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Trading Up 15%

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) were up 15% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.65 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11). Approximately 1,626,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 539,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.53 ($0.10).

CyanConnode Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -886.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.51.

CyanConnode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.