CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.64 and last traded at $55.65. Approximately 1,252,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,091,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.