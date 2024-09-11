Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.26

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 310870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.61 million, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,384,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,976,286.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas R. Rich acquired 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at $863,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 190.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,586 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 80,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

