CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $247.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.43, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

