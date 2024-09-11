Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Down to $6.49

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.26. Critical Metals shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 830 shares.
Critical Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the second quarter worth about $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.