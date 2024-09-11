Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Down to $6.49

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.26. Critical Metals shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 830 shares.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the second quarter worth about $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

