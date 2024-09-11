Craig Hallum Raises Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Price Target to $10.00

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of MAMA opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.75 million, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.06. Mama’s Creations has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 106.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 5.2% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mama’s Creations by 166.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 619,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 386,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

