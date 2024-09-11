Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $99.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00007262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00041154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.