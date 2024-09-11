Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $4.11 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00007230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $96.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00041998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

