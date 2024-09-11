Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Corpay makes up 2.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

