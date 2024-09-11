Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up 3.0% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

