Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up 3.0% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Stock Up 0.2 %
CPRT opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
