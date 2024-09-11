Contrasting HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) & Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of HashiCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of HashiCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Semantix and HashiCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 0 0 0 N/A HashiCorp 0 11 3 0 2.21

Profitability

HashiCorp has a consensus target price of $32.08, indicating a potential downside of 5.25%. Given HashiCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than Semantix.

This table compares Semantix and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98% HashiCorp -23.69% -10.54% -7.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semantix and HashiCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $264.23 million 0.05 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.21 HashiCorp $583.14 million 11.78 -$190.67 million ($0.96) -35.27

Semantix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semantix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Semantix has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HashiCorp beats Semantix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up. It also provides security products, such as Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data; and Boundary, that applies an identity-based approach to privileged access management and unifies the controls to a single system. In addition, the company offers Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle; and Waypoint, an application delivery product that provides a developer-focused workflow for the build, deploy, and release process. Further, it provides HashiCorp Cloud Platform, a fully-managed cloud platform for multiple products to accelerate enterprise cloud migration by addressing resource and skills gaps, improving operational efficiency, and speeding up deployment time for customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

