Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,246,000 after purchasing an additional 222,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $443,844,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

