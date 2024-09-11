Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.81

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $10.75. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

Conrad Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.