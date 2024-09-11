ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,479 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $815,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,736 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $66,653,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE COP opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.