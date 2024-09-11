Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Insider Mahesh Choudhury Purchases 42,400 Shares of Stock

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) insider Mahesh Choudhury purchased 42,400 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $40,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,138 shares in the company, valued at $140,731.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mahesh Choudhury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mahesh Choudhury acquired 69,542 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $61,892.38.

Connectm Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTM opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

Connectm Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CNTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter.

The ConnectM Energy Intelligence Network is an all-in-one technology platform that monitors and manages electrified assets throughout their lifecycle. It collects anonymized performance data to refine AI models, creating a data-driven intelligence loop. This capability uniquely positions ConnectM as a leader in the electrification economy.

