Conflux (CFX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $609.85 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $609.85 million and $24.17 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,998.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.70 or 0.00573177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00107336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00294637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00032364 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00086924 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,041,528,396 coins and its circulating supply is 4,429,028,970 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,041,225,219.17 with 4,428,725,202.82 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13923522 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $24,498,290.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

