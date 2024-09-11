Compass Group (LON:CPG) PT Raised to GBX 2,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($34.00) to GBX 2,800 ($36.62) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.38) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,414 ($31.57).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 2,462 ($32.20) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,303.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,247.05. The company has a market cap of £41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,239.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,961.50 ($25.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,485 ($32.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31.

In related news, insider Leanne Wood purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.30) per share, with a total value of £30,121 ($39,389.30). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

