COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Trading Down 2.7%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 6,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 14,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.