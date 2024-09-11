Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 557 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $2,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,430,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

