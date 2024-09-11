Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after buying an additional 345,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,390,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,472,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 681,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $159.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.45.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

