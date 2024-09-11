Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,559,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $15,781,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $713.46 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $791.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $752.48.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

