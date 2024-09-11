Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

