Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $860.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $801.98 and its 200-day moving average is $764.19. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $866.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

