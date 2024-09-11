Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $189.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
