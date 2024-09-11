Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,878,000 after buying an additional 564,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,347 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,660 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 7,385.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 157,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $257.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.60.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

