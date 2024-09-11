Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Bank of America increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.32.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

