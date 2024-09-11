Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 933 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Graco by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 200,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Graco by 17.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 173,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Graco by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Graco

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.