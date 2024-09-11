Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 119.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $1,881,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 49.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 279,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,550,000 after acquiring an additional 91,760 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $245.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.79. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

