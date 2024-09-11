Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 866 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $520.00 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $521.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

